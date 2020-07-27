Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

International and Arab News

  1. News
  2. World
  3. Missing Rohingya Refugees Found Alive on Malaysian Islet

Missing Rohingya Refugees Found Alive on Malaysian Islet

Missing Rohingya Refugees Found Alive on Malaysian Islet

Monday, 27 July, 2020 - 07:00
A wooden boat carries suspected Rohingya migrants detained in Malaysian territorial waters off the island of Langkawi, Malaysia. (AP)
Asharq Al-Awsat

Twenty-six Rohingya refugees, who had been feared drowned while trying to swim ashore on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi, were found alive hiding in the bushes on a nearby islet, a senior coastguard official said on Monday.


Malaysia does not recognize refugee status, but the Muslim-majority country is a favored destination for Rohingya Muslims seeking a better life after escaping a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar and, more recently, refugee camps in Bangladesh.


Late on Saturday, one Rohingya swam ashore from a small boat off Langkawi's west coast. Officials had feared that the rest of the group had drowned while trying to reach the beach, but they were later discovered on an islet just off the coast.


"They were found hiding in the bushes on the island," Mohd Zubil Mat Som, director-general of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a text message.


Authorities have detained the refugees. Two more Rohingya migrants have also been arrested for suspected trafficking in connection with the people found, Mohd Zubil said.


The refugees were believed to have transferred to a small boat to sneak into Malaysia, having travelled on a "motherboat" carrying hundreds of Rohingya from Bangladesh, the coastguard official said.


Last month, Malaysia had detained 269 Rohingya who arrived in Langkawi on a damaged boat. Mohd Zubil had said at the time that dozens of people on the boat were believed to have perished during a voyage that lasted four months.


Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said last month Malaysia was unable to take in any more Rohingya, citing a struggling economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.


Related News

China Takes Over Closed US Consulate in Chengdu
China Takes Over Closed US Consulate in Chengdu
Mexican State Health Minister Dies from Coronavirus Complications
Mexican State Health Minister Dies from Coronavirus Complications
Putin Says Russian Navy to Get Hypersonic Nuclear Strike Weapons
Putin Says Russian Navy to Get Hypersonic Nuclear Strike Weapons
24 Rohingya Feared Drowned off Malaysian Resort Island
Hawaii prepares for High Winds, Rain as Hurricane Nears
Australia Registers Highest Daily Toll of COVID-19 Deaths
Vietnam Reimposes Virus Restrictions after Spike in Cases
Berlin: Car Hits Pedestrians, Leaves at Least 5 Injured
China Reports Dozens of New Virus Cases
Georgia: Authorities Find Woman, Two Infants Drowned in Pond
New Virus Cases in South Korea Fall Below 60
Indian Firms Struggle to Bring Migrant Workers Back amid COVID-19 Panic


Editor Picks

Rai’s Call for Lebanon’s Neutrality Strains Relations with Hezbollah
Rai’s Call for Lebanon’s Neutrality Strains Relations with Hezbollah
Syria Becomes Open Ground for Iran, Israeli Messages
Syria Becomes Open Ground for Iran, Israeli Messages
China-US Ties Appear at a Turning Point
China-US Ties Appear at a Turning Point
Oil Spills Pollute Northeast Syria Creeks
Oil Spills Pollute Northeast Syria Creeks
10 Talking Points from Syria’s Parliamentary Elections
Here’s Why Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri is a Frontrunner to Become WTO Director-General
Council of Saudi Chambers: Tuwaijri Will Take World Trade to New Strategic Horizons
Iran-China Military Alliance: A Threat to Mideast Security
Saudi Candidate for WTO to Redevelop Mechanisms of Work Method
Syria Goes to the Polls Amid Economic Crisis
Syria: Electoral Campaigns Reflect Russian Absence, Iranian Influence
Kuwait Urges Lebanon to Adopt Dissociation Policy, Normalize Ties with Arab States

Multimedia