Lebanon’s Hariri 'Most Likely' Not to Run in Elections

Beirut - Asharq Al-Awsat

Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Saad Hariri has held meetings with members of his Mustaqbal Movement, and ex-PMs Fouad Siniora and Tammam Salam to discuss with them the latest political developments.

Hariri is expected to announce his decision regarding the upcoming parliamentary elections amid reports that he will “most likely” refrain from running as a candidate.

Hariri is expected to complete his consultations and meet with Speaker Nabih Berri soon.

A well-informed source revealed to Asharq Al-Awsat that the former PM does not intend to announce his candidacy or back the electoral lists of al-Mustaqbal.

He pointed out that Hariri is about to take his decision to abstain from interfering in the parliamentary elections or even backing independent candidates.

The source said that Hariri will also leave it to the current members of his parliamentary bloc and his Movement to decide whether to run in the elections or not, at their own risk.

Hariri’s announcement regarding the elections is crucial and can affect political alliances in the vote.