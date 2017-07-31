Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

International and Arab News

Home Page

Latest News

Saudi Arabia: Spike in Coronavirus Cases Among Women, Children
Saudi Arabia: Spike in Coronavirus Cases Among Women, Children
Palestinians Look to a Digital Future to Connect With Their Past
Palestinians Look to a Digital Future to Connect With Their Past
Gulf States Report Rise in Coronavirus Cases
Gulf States Report Rise in Coronavirus Cases
Israeli Police Arrest 300 Ultra-Orthodox Jews for Violating Coronavirus Ban
Israeli Police Arrest 300 Ultra-Orthodox Jews for Violating Coronavirus Ban
Iran US Mulls Measures in Response to Iran Fuel Shipment to Venezuela
US Mulls Measures in Response to Iran Fuel Shipment to Venezuela
Palestinian Population Up Ninefold Since Nakba Iraq PM’s Corruption Fight Reaches Parliament Klibi's Farewell...a Prominent Tunisian Politician, Sincere Arab Nationalist Bahrain: Ramadan Drummer Finds New Way to Raise Awareness over Coronavirus Top Israeli Police Officials Reject New Security Minister

Opinion

Will Mustafa al-Kadhimi Save Iraq?

Abdulrahman Al-Rashed
Will Mustafa al-Kadhimi Save Iraq?

Green Deal for Environment and Climate

Najib Saab
Green Deal for Environment and Climate

Indicators of Fear Over Lebanon’s Fate

Hanna Saleh
Indicators of Fear Over Lebanon’s Fate

Iran’s Regime Shamelessly Blames Child Laborers for Role in Virus Spread

Noor Pahlavi
Iran’s Regime Shamelessly Blames Child Laborers for Role in Virus Spread

What Covid-19’s Second Wave Could Look Like

Max Nisen
What Covid-19’s Second Wave Could Look Like

The Death of Polemic in the Arab Levant

Hazem Saghieh
The Death of Polemic in the Arab Levant
More Of Opinion
Underrated Premier League Players: From Man City to Wolves

Sports

Check all the sports events
Cartoon Amjad Rasmi

Interviews

Lebanon Finance Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Rescue Plan Gives Govt. Credibility in Dealing with IMF
Lebanon Finance Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Rescue Plan Gives Govt. Credibility in Dealing with IMF
Arab League to Asharq Al-Awsat: Differences Persist on Restoring Syria Membership
Arab League to Asharq Al-Awsat: Differences Persist on Restoring Syria Membership

Gulf

Saudi Arabia: Spike in Coronavirus Cases Among Women, Children
Saudi Arabia: Spike in Coronavirus Cases Among Women, Children
Gulf States Report Rise in Coronavirus Cases Gulf States Report Rise in Coronavirus Cases
Saudi Arabia: COVID-19 Daily Recoveries Exceed Number of Cases Saudi Arabia: COVID-19 Daily Recoveries Exceed Number of Cases
Oman Reports Record Daily Rise in Virus Cases Oman Reports Record Daily Rise in Virus Cases
More Of Gulf

Arab World

Palestinians Look to a Digital Future to Connect With Their Past
Palestinians Look to a Digital Future to Connect With Their Past
Palestinian Population Up Ninefold Since Nakba Palestinian Population Up Ninefold Since Nakba
Iraq PM’s Corruption Fight Reaches Parliament Iraq PM’s Corruption Fight Reaches Parliament
Hamas, Jihad Refuse to Attend Palestinian Leadership Meeting Hamas, Jihad Refuse to Attend Palestinian Leadership Meeting
More Of Arab World

World

Israeli Police Arrest 300 Ultra-Orthodox Jews for Violating Coronavirus Ban
Israeli Police Arrest 300 Ultra-Orthodox Jews for Violating Coronavirus Ban
Top Israeli Police Officials Reject New Security Minister Top Israeli Police Officials Reject New Security Minister
'New Normals' Imagined, Tested as Virus Shutdowns Eased 'New Normals' Imagined, Tested as Virus Shutdowns Eased
WHO Warns Virus May Be Here to Stay WHO Warns Virus May Be Here to Stay
More Of World

Iran

US Mulls Measures in Response to Iran Fuel Shipment to Venezuela
US Mulls Measures in Response to Iran Fuel Shipment to Venezuela
Washington Seeks Extending Iran Arms Embargo Washington Seeks Extending Iran Arms Embargo
Pompeo to Convey a Message About Freezing West Bank Annexation Pompeo to Convey a Message About Freezing West Bank Annexation
Doctors and Nurses Suffered as Iran Ignored Virus Concerns Doctors and Nurses Suffered as Iran Ignored Virus Concerns
More Of Iran

Business

Lebanon: Private Schools in Tough Spot Amid Worsening Economic Crisis
Lebanon: Private Schools in Tough Spot Amid Worsening Economic Crisis
Egypt Government to Rationalize Expenditures
Egypt Government to Rationalize Expenditures
Hit by Coronavirus and Sanctions, Iran's Oil Exports Fall to Record Low
Hit by Coronavirus and Sanctions, Iran's Oil Exports Fall to Record Low
Arab Bank Group Says Profit Drops amid Coronavirus Provisions
Arab Bank Group Says Profit Drops amid Coronavirus Provisions

Varieties

Klibi's Farewell...a Prominent Tunisian Politician, Sincere Arab Nationalist
Klibi's Farewell...a Prominent Tunisian Politician, Sincere Arab Nationalist
Bahrain: Ramadan Drummer Finds New Way to Raise Awareness over Coronavirus
Bahrain: Ramadan Drummer Finds New Way to Raise Awareness over Coronavirus
In Pandemic Times, All the Gaming World's a (Concert) Stage
In Pandemic Times, All the Gaming World's a (Concert) Stage
Exclusive - 80,000 Arabic, Persian, Hebrew Manuscripts at King Fahad National Library
Exclusive - 80,000 Arabic, Persian, Hebrew Manuscripts at King Fahad National Library

Editor Picks

Exclusive - 80,000 Arabic, Persian, Hebrew Manuscripts at King Fahad National Library
Exclusive - 80,000 Arabic, Persian, Hebrew Manuscripts at King Fahad National Library
Lebanon Finance Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Rescue Plan Gives Govt. Credibility in Dealing with IMF
Lebanon Finance Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Rescue Plan Gives Govt. Credibility in Dealing with IMF
The Robot Doctor… A Line of Defense Against the Virus in a Saudi Hospital
The Robot Doctor… A Line of Defense Against the Virus in a Saudi Hospital
Doctors and Nurses Suffered as Iran Ignored Virus Concerns
Doctors and Nurses Suffered as Iran Ignored Virus Concerns
The Rise and Fall of Rami Makhlouf
Houthis Turn to Chat App to Recruit New Members in Sanaa
Exclusive - Hezbollah Ban in Germany: Culmination of Years of Investigation in Illicit Activity
Coronavirus Pushes Some Iraqis Into Poverty
Jeddah’s Al-Balad Celebrates Ramadan Under Coronavirus Curfew
Exclusive - 8 Million Yemenis Estimated to Be Unemployed in Houthi-Held Regions
ISIS Steps Up Attacks as Iraq, Syria Grapple with Virus
Exclusive - Sanaa Unprepared for Coronavirus, Yemenis Use Humor to Hide Their Fears

Multimedia