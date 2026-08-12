Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that his country's relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are a "strategic relationship," revealing that…
Israel has repeatedly vowed to eliminate Hamas and keep the group out of Gaza’s political, administrative and security future. But that goal, along with others…
The Saudi government hailed on Tuesday the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement for reaffirming “the deep-rooted historical ties” between the Kingdom, Türkiye and…
Syria strongly condemned on Tuesday the Colombian government's statement recognizing what it described as "Israeli sovereignty" over the occupied Syrian Golan…
Pakistan said on Tuesday the United States and Iran were close to "some sort" of deal, and fellow mediator Qatar said talks on managing the Strait of Hormuz…
Saudi Arabia condemned on Tuesday Colombia’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, describing the move as contrary to…
A Syrian court on Tuesday sentenced former ruler Bashar al-Assad to death after a trial in absentia, convicting him of atrocities committed during the country…
The Heritage Commission announced the registration of 9,586 urban heritage sites in the National Urban Heritage Register in two consecutive phases.
The…
The Red Sea Museum in Historic Jeddah takes visitors on a journey this August that goes beyond viewing its collections to engaging with the Red Sea as a space…
Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector continues to expand, with the latest Ministry of Culture figures highlighting progress toward making culture a way of life…
Mehmet Kusman did not spend very long at school, but he traced the ancient inscriptions chiseled into the black basalt rock and read: "Before me there was…
Saudi Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan said Saudi…
Barcelona winger ‌Roony Bardghji has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday, dealing a major…
Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle is refusing to dwell on the departure of key players that has left his club in turmoil ahead of the Premier League…
Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto ‌De Zerbi said restoring the team's spirit and mentality would be crucial to their revival after two seasons spent near…
Former world number one Iga Swiatek cruised into the Toronto Masters semi-finals on Monday to set up a clash with Elina Svitolina who fought back from a set…
US President Donald Trump said on Monday it would be "a terrible mistake" to replace Gianni Infantino, the embattled FIFA president who tried, and failed, to…
Britain is "on course" to chalk up its warmest summer on record for the second-year running, the UK's Met Office weather agency said Tuesday as the country…
Periods of extreme heat are becoming more frequent, intense and longer-lasting as climate change warms the planet, the UN weather agency said on Tuesday,…
Pepis, the bearded skipper of a small fishing boat, deftly picks up two lionfish caught in experimental traps off the coast of Cyprus, cuts off their venomous…
Spain is rolling out a massive police operation and public safety campaign ahead of a rare total solar eclipse on August 12 that will coincide with one of the…
As US tech companies race to build the data centers fueling the AI boom, they are increasingly putting up their own power plants -- off the grid and running on…