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Gulf Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose after signing the joint defense agreement in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, August 7, 2026. (SPA)
Gulf

Erdogan to Asharq Al-Awsat: Makkah Agreement Boosts Deterrence, Targets No Country

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that his country's relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are a "strategic relationship," revealing that…

Ghassan Charbel (Riyadh)
Arab World Members of Hamas’ Qassam Brigades. (Reuters file)
Arab World

Sources to Asharq Al-Awsat: Gaza Factions Assured Political Work after Disarmament

Israel has repeatedly vowed to eliminate Hamas and keep the group out of Gaza’s political, administrative and security future. But that goal, along with others…

Asharq Al Awsat (Gaza)
Gulf Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chairs the Cabinet meeting in Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Gulf

Saudi Govt: Makkah Defense Agreement Strengthens Islamic Solidarity, Advances Common Interests

The Saudi government hailed on Tuesday the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement for reaffirming “the deep-rooted historical ties” between the Kingdom, Türkiye and…

Arab World Israeli soldiers operate in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria, amid the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, December 28, 2023. (Reuters)
Arab World

Syria Condemns Colombia's Recognition of Israeli Sovereignty over Golan Heights

Syria strongly condemned on Tuesday the Colombian government's statement recognizing what it described as "Israeli sovereignty" over the occupied Syrian Golan…

Pakistan Says US and Iran Close to ‘Some Sort’ of Deal Despite Attacks on Shipping

World Vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on August 10, 2026. (AFP)

Pakistan Says US and Iran Close to ‘Some Sort’ of Deal Despite Attacks on Shipping

Pakistan said on Tuesday the United States and Iran were close to "some sort" of deal, and fellow mediator Qatar said talks on managing the Strait of Hormuz…

Gulf The Kingdom stressed that this recognition explicitly violates relevant United Nations resolutions. (SPA)
Gulf

Saudi Arabia Condemns Colombia’s Recognition of Israel’s Sovereignty over Syrian Golan Heights

Saudi Arabia condemned on Tuesday Colombia’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, describing the move as contrary to…

Arab World A woman uses her mobile phone near a damaged picture of ousted Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad as people celebrate, after the Syrian opposition announced that they have ousted President Bashar al-Assad, in Qamishli, Syria December 8, 2024. REUTERS/Orhan Qereman
Arab World

Syria Sentences Bashar Al-Assad to Death in Absentia Over Atrocities

A Syrian court on Tuesday sentenced former ruler Bashar al-Assad to death after a trial in absentia, convicting him of atrocities committed during the country…

Asharq Al Awsat

Israel’s Former Mossad Chief Says Spies ‘Toured’ Iran Nuclear Site

A satellite view shows an overview of Fordow underground complex, before the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran June 20, 2025. (MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via Reuters)

Riyadh to Host Global Logistics, Supply Chain Forums in November

A view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (SPA)

Lebanon Says Israeli Strike on South Wounds Two, Damages Ambulance

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the town of Deir Seryan as seen from the 'pilot zone' village of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, Nabatieh Governorate, southern Lebanon, 31 July 2026, following a US-brokered security agreement between Lebanon and Israel. EPA/STRINGER

Ukraine Says Russia Fired N. Korean Missiles in Deadly Attack

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a Russian attack on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 11 August 2026. (EPA)

Colombia Scrambles to Find Survivors as Quake Kills 132

Rescuers look for survivors amid the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Cali, Colombia on August 10, 2026. (AFP)

Editors choice

The US Embassy in Rome, Italy, where the seventh round of Lebanese-Israeli negotiations was held. (AP)

Lebanon-Israel Talks Head for Stalemate

19 July 2026, US, East Rutherford: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and US President Donald Trump applaud during the award ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final match between Spain and Argentina at New York-New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium). (dpa)

Trump Says Would Be ‘Terrible Mistake’ to Oust Embattled Infantino

Lawmakers take part in a voting session on a bill offering limited amnesty for Kurdish PKK militants at Grand National Assembly of Türkiye in Ankara on August 10, 2026. (AFP)

Türkiye MPs Back Historic Law on Reintegrating Kurdish Militants

Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Dr. Rashad al-Alimi meets with the ambassadors of countries sponsoring the political process in Yemen. (Government media)

Al-Alimi to Ambassadors: Houthi Attacks Will Not Go without Consequence

Participants during a previous edition of the conference. (SPA)

Riyadh to Host 10th Future Investment Initiative Conference in October

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on March 19, 2026. (AFP)

Pleasing No One: Netanyahu Puts Election First with Gaza Decision

Opinion

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Makkah Defense Agreement: Symbolism and Activation

Amal Abdulaziz al-Hazzani
Author

Makkah Defense Agreement: Stability of Balances of Power

Yousef Al-Dayni
Author

Lebanon and its Underworld

Sam Menassa
Author

The Makkah Agreement and the Deterrence Layers

Mamoun Fandy
Author

A Haven of Stability in a Turbulent Sea

Ghassan Charbel
Author

Peace and War, as They Force Us to Reconsider Whether We Are Nations at All

Hazem Saghieh
Author

The Need to Curb the Chaos

Sawsan al-Shaer
Author

Hamas: Questions After Relinquishing Rule and Arms

Nabil Amr
Author

The Major Option

Samir Atallah
Author

From Exporting Chaos to Importing It

Mohammed al-Rumaihi
Author

The Makkah Alliance: The Region's States Know Its Security Best

Yousef Al-Dayni
Author

The Alliance against Tehran on Three Fronts

Abdulrahman Al-Rashed
Author

Gulf

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose after signing the joint defense agreement in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, August 7, 2026. (SPA)

Erdogan to Asharq Al-Awsat: Makkah Agreement Boosts Deterrence, Targets No Country

Ghassan Charbel (Riyadh)

Saudi Govt: Makkah Defense Agreement Strengthens Islamic Solidarity, Advances Common Interests

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chairs the Cabinet meeting in Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia Condemns Colombia’s Recognition of Israel’s Sovereignty over Syrian Golan Heights

The Kingdom stressed that this recognition explicitly violates relevant United Nations resolutions. (SPA)

Crown Prince, Ukrainian President Discuss Developments; Zelenskyy Welcomes Makkah Pact

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (SPA)

Italian Deputy Prime Minister: Saudi Arabia Is an Indispensable Partner in Regional Stability

Antonio Tajani, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

UAE Says it Thwarted Cyber Attacks Targeting Energy, Aviation Sectors

The UEA's Cyber Security Council logo

Arab World

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The US Embassy in Rome, Italy, where the seventh round of Lebanese-Israeli negotiations was held. (AP)

Lebanon-Israel Talks Head for Stalemate

Caroline Akoum (Beirut)

Sources to Asharq Al-Awsat: Gaza Factions Assured Political Work after Disarmament

Members of Hamas’ Qassam Brigades. (Reuters file)

Syria Condemns Colombia's Recognition of Israeli Sovereignty over Golan Heights

Israeli soldiers operate in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria, amid the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, December 28, 2023. (Reuters)

Yemen Govt Says Four Killed in Houthi Strike on Ship in Red Sea

The navigation bridge of a sunken vessel is all that is seen at the surface of the water in the Port of Mokha the day after an attack by the Houthis on the city Mokha, held by Yemen's legitimate government on August 10, 2026. (AFP)

Lebanon Abolishes Death Penalty in Landmark Parliament Vote

Lebanese lawmakers attend a parliamentary session to discuss a proposed general amnesty law, the abolition of the death penalty and the salaries of retired members of Lebanon’s security forces in Beirut, Lebanon, 11 August 2026. (EPA)

Lebanon Says Israeli Strike on South Wounds Two, Damages Ambulance

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the town of Deir Seryan as seen from the 'pilot zone' village of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, Nabatieh Governorate, southern Lebanon, 31 July 2026, following a US-brokered security agreement between Lebanon and Israel. EPA/STRINGER

World

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An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2021. (Reuters)

Groups Sue Trump Administration Over Its Targeting of International Criminal Court

Israel’s Former Mossad Chief Says Spies ‘Toured’ Iran Nuclear Site

A satellite view shows an overview of Fordow underground complex, before the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran June 20, 2025. (MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via Reuters)

Pakistan Says US and Iran Close to ‘Some Sort’ of Deal Despite Attacks on Shipping

Vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on August 10, 2026. (AFP)

Authorities in Ethiopia's Tigray State Denounce Army's Drone Strikes

Former Tigray elements undergoing rehabilitation and reintegration programs by the Ethiopian government (Archive – Ethiopian News Agency)

Ukraine Says Russia Fired N. Korean Missiles in Deadly Attack

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a Russian attack on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 11 August 2026. (EPA)

Ceuta Leader Wants Migrant Detention Center after Influx

The future of the migrants left in Ceuta has sparked a battle between the leftist central government and regions governed by the right. Antonio Sempere / AFP

Business

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A view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (SPA)

Riyadh to Host Global Logistics, Supply Chain Forums in November

Saudi Arabia Tightens Auto Dealer Obligations to Protect Consumers, Improve Ownership Experience

People are seen at the Riyadh Motor Show. (Riyadh Season)

Mega-Projects, Investment Flows Draw Bank of Jordan to Saudi Arabia

A group photo of Bank of Jordan officials following the inauguration ceremony for the bank’s first branch in Riyadh. (Asharq Al-Awsat)

Gold Eases from Over Two-Month Peak, Inflation Reports in Focus

Ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold are placed in a workroom at Krastsvetmet precious metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, January 31, 2023. (Reuters)

Australia Ups Scrutiny of Chinese-Linked Rare Earths Investors

A truck carrying rare earth travels towards Lynas Corp's Mount Weld processing plant, northeast of Perth, in Western Australia, August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Melanie Burton

Acwa Field Services Acquires EthosEnergy's Steam Turbine Business

 The ACWA headquarters in the Saudi capital, Riyadh (Asharq Al-Awsat) 

Culture

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Saudi Heritage Commission Expands National Urban Heritage Register with 9,586 New Sites

Culture The Saudi Heritage Commission logo

Saudi Heritage Commission Expands National Urban Heritage Register with 9,586 New Sites

The Heritage Commission announced the registration of 9,586 urban heritage sites in the National Urban Heritage Register in two consecutive phases. The…

Asharq Al Awsat
Culture The program’s educational dimension extends to archaeology, the environment, and the protection of underwater cultural heritage - SPA
Culture

Red Sea Museum Transforms Learning into Experiences of Discovery and Creativity

The Red Sea Museum in Historic Jeddah takes visitors on a journey this August that goes beyond viewing its collections to engaging with the Red Sea as a space…

Asharq Al Awsat
Culture More than 1.3 million visitors attended the latest edition of the Riyadh International Book Fair. (Saudi Ministry of Culture)
Culture

Initiatives Make Saudi Cultures a Greater Part of Life in the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector continues to expand, with the latest Ministry of Culture figures highlighting progress toward making culture a way of life…

Omar al-Badwi (Riyadh)
Culture Kusman runs his finger over a tablet engraved with the ancient Urartu language. Ozan KOSE / AFP
Culture

Self-taught Turkish 'Linguist' Keeps Dead Language Alive

Mehmet Kusman did not spend very long at school, but he traced the ancient inscriptions chiseled into the black basalt rock and read: "Before me there was…

Asharq Al Awsat
Culture Saudi Minister of Culture Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud
Culture

UNESCO AI Ethics Forum Highlights Saudi Arabia’s Global Standing, Culture Minister Says

Saudi Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan said Saudi…

Asharq Al Awsat

Sports

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Barca’s Bardghji Hit by Another Serious Knee Injury Setback

Sports Football - Pre-Season Friendly - Birmingham City v FC Barcelona - St Andrew's - Knighthead Park, Birmingham, Britain - July 31, 2026 FC Barcelona's Roony Bardghji in action with Birmingham City's Menzi Mazw. (Reuters)

Barca’s Bardghji Hit by Another Serious Knee Injury Setback

Barcelona winger &zwnj;Roony Bardghji has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday, dealing a major…

Sports St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 11, 2026, Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle during the press conference. (dpa)
Sports

Newcastle Manager Jaissle Relishing Opportunity After Player Exodus Chaos

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle is refusing to dwell on the departure of key players that has left his club in turmoil ahead of the Premier League…

Sports Tottenham Hotspur's manager Roberto De Zerbi reacts during the Sydney Super Cup football match between English Premier League teams Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 1, 2026. (AFP)
Sports

Mentality Key to Premier League Revival for Spurs, Says De Zerbi

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto &zwnj;De Zerbi said restoring the team's spirit and mentality would be crucial to their revival after two seasons spent near…

Sports Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates while playing Diana Shnaider during the quarterfinals on day nine of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers at Sobeys Stadium on August 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP)
Sports

Swiatek Dominates Shnaider to Set Up Toronto Semi with Svitolina

Former world number one Iga Swiatek cruised into the Toronto Masters semi-finals on Monday to set up a clash with Elina Svitolina who fought back from a set…

Sports 19 July 2026, US, East Rutherford: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and US President Donald Trump applaud during the award ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final match between Spain and Argentina at New York-New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium). (dpa)
Sports

Trump Says Would Be ‘Terrible Mistake’ to Oust Embattled Infantino

US President Donald Trump said on Monday it would be "a terrible mistake" to replace Gianni Infantino, the embattled FIFA president who tried, and failed, to…

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Varieties

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UK on Course to Record Warmest Summer for Second Year in a Row

Varieties A man runs across the parched park lands of Hyde Park in central London, Britain, 11 August 2026. (EPA)

UK on Course to Record Warmest Summer for Second Year in a Row

Britain is "on course" to chalk up its warmest summer on record for the second-year running, the UK's Met Office weather agency said Tuesday as the country…

Varieties Castel Sant'Angelo, at background right, towers over the Tiber River, which has reached a low water level after several months without rain, in Rome, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. (AP)
Varieties

Extreme Heat Becoming More Frequent and Intense, UN Agency Says

Periods of extreme heat are becoming more frequent, intense and longer-lasting as climate change warms the planet, the UN weather agency said on Tuesday,…

Varieties A lionfish lies after being caught in a trap in the coastal city of Limassol, Cyprus, July 17, 2026. (Reuters)
Varieties

Invasive Species Thrive as Global Warming Transforms the Mediterranean

Pepis, the bearded skipper of a small fishing boat, deftly picks up two lionfish caught in experimental traps off the coast of Cyprus, cuts off their venomous…

Varieties Residents and firefighters work to extinguish an advancing wildfire near Formariz in Zamora province, Spain, July 29, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo
Varieties

Spain Prepares for Eclipse under Shadow of Wildfire Risk

Spain is rolling out a massive police operation and public safety campaign ahead of a rare total solar eclipse on August 12 that will coincide with one of the…

Asharq Al Awsat
Varieties This handout satellite image obtained from Planet Labs on August 7, 2026 and taken on July 14, 2026 shows the xAI Colossus 2 data center in south Memphis, Tennessee. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/AFP
Varieties

AI's Hunger for Power Sparks US Private Gas Plant Boom

As US tech companies race to build the data centers fueling the AI boom, they are increasingly putting up their own power plants -- off the grid and running on…

Asharq Al Awsat

Cartoons

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Amjad Rasmi
Amjad Rasmi
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