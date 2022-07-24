Asharq Al-awsat English https://aawsat.com/english Middle-east and International News and Opinion from Asharq Al-awsat Newspaper http://feedly.com/icon.svg

International and Arab News

  1. News
  2. Arab World
  3. Lavrov Visits Cairo, Offers Reassurance over Russian Grain Supplies

Lavrov Visits Cairo, Offers Reassurance over Russian Grain Supplies

Lavrov Visits Cairo, Offers Reassurance over Russian Grain Supplies

Sunday, 24 July, 2022 - 15:15
A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry press service shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) shaking hands with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry (R) during a press conference after a meeting in Cairo, Egypt, 24 July 2022. EPA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered reassurances over Russian grain supplies to Egypt during a visit to Cairo on Sunday.


"We reaffirmed the commitment of Russian grain exporters to meet all their commitments," Lavrov said in a press conference with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.


"We discussed specific parameters of cooperation in this area, agreed on further contacts between the relevant ministries, and we have a common understanding of the causes of the grain crisis."


Egypt is one of the world's top wheat importers and last year bought about 80% of those imports from Russia and Ukraine.


Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine disrupted shipments and sped up a rise in global commodity prices.


Since the start of the war, a blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia's Black Sea fleet has trapped tens of millions of tons of grain, worsening global supply chain bottlenecks.


Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations signed a deal on Friday to restart Ukrainian wheat exports by sea, but a Russian strike on Odesa on Saturday put implementation of the agreement in doubt.


Russia has blamed the blockade on Ukrainian mines, though under Friday's deal pilots would guide ships along safe channels. Lavrov said he hoped the United Nations would succeed in removing "illegitimate restrictions" on shipping.


"There are still 70 foreign vessels from 16 or 17 countries standing there as almost hostages, including, incidentally, one vessel blocked in Ukrainian ports because of the threat of mines, which is supposed to bring food to Egypt," he said.


Russia has continued to supply Egypt with wheat since the war's outbreak, selling to both the government and the private sector.


Lavrov is visiting Egypt at the start of a regional tour of African states.


His visit included talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and representatives of the Arab League.


In an article posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry website, Lavrov rejected the West's accusations that Russia is responsible for the global food crisis, as “another attempt to shift the blame to others.”


He said a second Russia-Africa summit will be held in mid-2023 as part of Moscow’s efforts to expand Russia’s clout in this part of the world. The first summit was held in 2019 the Black Sea resort of Sochi.


Related News

Palestinian Authority Seeks to Tackle Security Chaos in West Bank
Palestinian Authority Seeks to Tackle Security Chaos in West Bank
Sudan's Opposition Accuses Hemedti of 'Eluding' to Remain in Power
Sudan's Opposition Accuses Hemedti of 'Eluding' to Remain in Power
Violence in Israel’s Arab Community Rises
Violence in Israel’s Arab Community Rises
Two Palestinians Killed in Israeli West Bank Raid
Iraq Submits Complaint to UN against Turkey after Attack
Clashes Erupt on Outskirts of Libya’s Misrata
Hundreds Protest Tunisian Referendum
Algeria Reduces Security Cooperation with Spain to Minimum
UN Reminds Lebanon of Commitment to Non-Refoulement of Displaced Syrians
Kadhimi Unites Iraqi Forces, Escalates Measures against Ankara
Israel Resumes Construction of Separation Wall in Southern West Bank
Macron, Sisi Discuss Regional, Int’l Issues


Editor Picks

Turkish Opposition Leader Plans to Return Syrian Refugees
Turkish Opposition Leader Plans to Return Syrian Refugees
Russia in Syria, a Double-Edged Sword
Russia in Syria, a Double-Edged Sword
The Grain Deal in Istanbul: Hopes and Expectations
The Grain Deal in Istanbul: Hopes and Expectations
Saudi Coffee Company, Culinary Arts Commission Sign Agreement to Preserve Heritage
Saudi Coffee Company, Culinary Arts Commission Sign Agreement to Preserve Heritage
Sports Boulevard Foundation Announces Launch of Design Code for Prince Mohammad bin Salman Road
UNDP Official in Afghanistan to Asharq Al-Awsat: Taliban, ISIS Locked in Brutal War
Can Russia Revive the Adana Agreement between Syria and Turkey?
Egypt Again Presents Itself as Regional Natural Gas Export Hub
Iraq’s Sadr Calls on Maliki to Turn Himself over to Judiciary
Why Does Russia Want to Remove the Syrian Political Process from Geneva?
Iraq Prosecution to Probe 'Maliki WikiLeaks'
Yemen Welcomes Jeddah Summits, Houthis Apprehensive

Multimedia