UAE Underlines Importance of Tourism as Major Contributor to the Economy

Dubai - Asharq Al-Awsat

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has visited Atlantis The Royal, a new iconic landmark on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah Island.

Surging 43 stories high and spanning 406,000 square meters, the ultra-luxury resort is a unique addition to Dubai’s spectacular skyline as well as the city’s hospitality attractions. The new iconic resort supports the recently launched Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s goal to consolidate the city’s position as one of the world’s top 3 global cities for tourism and business, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported Saturday.

Sheikh Mohammed said the private sector continues to be a key partner in Dubai’s development journey and a vital contributor to realizing its growth aspirations. Public-private sector partnerships are at the heart of Dubai’s development vision and a key driver of vital sectors like tourism, he added.

Underlining the importance of the tourism sector as a major contributor to the national economy, Sheikh Mohammed said, “We have ambitious growth targets for the sector over the next ten years. The UAE and Dubai seek to build on their deep partnerships with the private sector to strengthen the country’s status as the world’s most popular destination for international tourists.”

“As part of our efforts to create a fertile ground for investors, we are keen to foster new growth opportunities in the tourism sector. Our steadfast commitment to building an exceptionally safe and stable environment and a world-class infrastructure over the last few decades has created the foundations for a remarkable future,” he added.