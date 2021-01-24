Saudi King Names Fahad al-Mubarak as New Central Bank Governor

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz. SPA

Asharq Al-Awsat

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz appointed on Sunday Fahad al-Mubarak as Central Bank Governor.

A decree appointed al-Mubarak after Ahmed al-Kholifey was removed from his post.

The decree said al-Kholifey would become an adviser at the royal court.

Another royal decree merged the Ministry of Housing and Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs to form Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

The King appointed Majid Al-Hogail as Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.